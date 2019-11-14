‘WeRiseUP’ Documentary Featuring Moby & The Dalai Lama To Be Turned Into Long-Form TV Series

EXCLUSIVE: Feature documentary WeRiseUP, which includes interviews with the likes of the Dalai Lama, Moby and Richard Branson, is set to be turned into a long-form TV series.

The doc, which had its world premiere at the Aspen Film Festival in September, is directed by Michael Shaun Conaway.

Tent City USA director and producer Steven Cantor, via his Stick Figure Entertainment, and Social Construct Films are now partnering with documentary producer and entrepreneur Kate Maloney and Storyworks to produce a series titled The World is Ending: Time to Rise Up.

The World is Ending: Time to Rise Up will show organizations and communities in action, working to find solutions to the world’s most pressing problems, and pairs them with a team of experts, resources, and connections. The teams will look to solve local crises, while aiming to scale solutions globally. The series will also provide resources to viewers who want to get involved or implement the ideas in their own community.

The film WeRiseUP is the brainchild of producer Kate Maloney and brings together social, political, and business leaders including the Dalai Lama, Secretary-Deputy of the United Nations Amina Mohammed, Blake Mycoskie, CEO of TOMS Shoes, Moby, John Mackey, Founder of Whole Foods, NBA star Dwight Howard and Richard Branson. The film questions cultural narratives of success, and looks at the world’s most pressing challenges.

Cantor and Jamie Schutz of Stick Figure are executive producing the series, along with Zak Kilberg of Social Construct Films, Kate Maloney, and Michael Shaun Conaway of Storyworks. Iz Web of Social Construct, Alex Melnyk of Storyworks and Jessica Cozzetta of Stick Figure, will serve as co-EPs.

The deal was negotiated by Anita Surendran of Ganderson Des Rochers. Stick Figure is represented by Paradigm.

“Ever since seeing this inspiring film at Aspen, we knew there was a bigger vision and movement possible,” said Schutz. “We’re beyond thrilled to be involved in this series project, which not only showcases the solutions that are available to us, but which actively solves global problems as part of the show.”