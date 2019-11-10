WE TV Extends Episode Order For ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Season 5

WE tv’s original docuseries Growing Up Hip Hop is getting an even longer fifth season than expected.

The cable network announced Friday that the upcoming season — which premieres December 5 — will be extended to 13 episodes.

“The Growing Up Hip Hop franchise is a keystone of WE tv and we couldn’t be more excited for the OG series to return for its fifth season,” said Marc Juris, President of WE tv. “From the beginning, our cast of superstars captured fans’ attention and completely drew us into a world like no other with larger-than-life, yet relatable stories of fame and family.”

The show focuses on a new generation of hip hop moguls blazing new paths from the shadows of their famous parents.

The season 5 cast includes Angela Simmons and her siblings, Vanessa Simmons, and JoJo Simmons, who are the children of rap pioneer Rev. Run of Run-D.M.C. They’re joined by Romeo Miller, son of hip hop mogul and movie producer Master P; Damon “Boogie” Dash, son of Roc-A-Fella Records music co-founder and media mogul Damon Dash; Egypt Criss, daughter of Sandra “Pepa” Denton from Salt-N-Pepa and rap icon Treach from Naughty By Nature; and Denton’s son Tyran Moore.

Growing Up Hip Hop is produced by Entertainment One and Datari Turner Productions. Lauren Gellert and Kate Farrell are executive producers for WE tv.

After the series launched in 2016, the franchise expanded the following year with Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, and again this year with Growing Up Hip Hop New York.

Season 5 of Growing Up Hip Hop debuts Thursday, December 5 at 9 p.m. on WE tv.