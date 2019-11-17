The Trey Edward Shults family drama Waves surfed into New York at the Angelika and AMC Lincoln Square, as well as the Arclight Hollywood and Landmark Los Angeles. With its strong festival run, emotionally wrought performances (specifically from the mesmerizing Kelvin Harrison Jr.), and its 91% Rotten Tomatoes rating, the stunning A24 pic made a splash in its debut, earning an estimated weekend gross of $144,562. With an expansion next week, A24 is expecting word-of-mouth will hopefully pad these numbers as the film enters the awards season race.

Gunpowder & Sky’s Lil Peep documentary Everybody’s Everything kicked off its release with an impressive run of fan event screenings, with an estimated $400,000 across three days. The film, produced by Terrence Malick, puts a spotlight on the late rapper Lil Peep, and its release coincided with the release of his posthumous album of the same name. Earning an estimated $61,281 over the weekend, the docu’s cume is now over $450,000. With fan support and strong interest, the film performed well in Brooklyn, Portland, Indianapolis, Atlanta and Dallas. In L.A., it played on multiple screens and took the top spot at Laemmle’s Music Hall. With the impressive debut, Everybody’s Everything is looking to hold on to this momentum next week when it rolls out to additional theaters.

The Annabelle Attanasio-directed Mickey and the Bear had an exclusive opening at the Film Forum in New York, earning a modest $9,523. The Cannes and SXSW indie darling about a stubborn teen (Camila Morrone) taking care of her moody and opioid-addicted veteran father currently sits at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and looks to build on its debut as it expands to Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Boston next week.

Shia LeBeouf’s semi-autobiographical Honey Boy is now in its second weekend, as it expanded to 17 theaters, earning an estimated $207,068. Post-screening, in-theater Q&As with LeBeouf and director Alma Har’el have been helping the Amazon Studios pic gain some traction, as the film sits comfortably at a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. We are hearing that some of the original New York and Los Angeles markets have dropped, and the new runs are decent. It is set to expand to the top 15 markets next weekend and will open nationwide just in time for the announcement of the Golden Globe nominees on December 9. Here’s hoping that Honey Boy sticks until then.

Also doing fairly decent in its second weekend is the Showtime documentary The Kingmaker, which expanded to eight theaters, including Chicago, Philadelphia, and Honolulu. The film, distributed by Greenwich Entertainment, was also smart to expand to New York and Los Angeles locations with strong Filipino communities. It earned nearly $14,000 this weekend, bringing its cume to $41,975.

Our eyes are still on awards season contenders, including Fox Searchlight’s Jojo Rabbit, Neon’s Parasite, as well as A24’s The Lighthouse. Taika Waititi’s World War II satire is now in 995 theaters and continues to deliver strong numbers in core runs, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, DC, Boston, Seattle, Portland and Austin. This weekend, Jojo Rabbit earned an estimated $2,800,000, bringing its cume to $13,600,000. At this rate, it will cross the $15 million mark — or come really close to it — by next week. It may reach $20 million during its theatrical run.

After crossing the $11 million mark last week and becoming the year’s highest-grossing foreign film, Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite continues to latch on to the box office with 620 locations, netting a solid $1,935,000, bringing its cume to an impressive $14,493,365. The critically acclaimed Korean film, starring Song Kang-ho, Choi Woo-sik, Chang Hyae-jin, Park So-dam, Sun-kyun Lee & Yeo-Jeong Jo, has become the talk of the town among cinephiles, and is seeping into the masses as it continues to hold steady at 99% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film can very well be on its way to bank $20 million during its domestic theatrical run.

The Lighthouse is still shining its light on 290 screens, earning an estimated $391,770 for the weekend. Although it’s down from the previous weeks, Robert Eggers’ bonkers black and white thriller with Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe is inching towards the $10 million mark with its cume gross.

NEW RELEASES

Everybody’s Everything (Gunpowder & Sky) – Week 1 [29 Theaters] Weekend $61,281, Average $2,113, Cume $455,807

Jhalle (Infantry Pictures) – Week 1 [30 Theaters] Weekend $109,993, Average $3,666

Marjaavaan (Eros) – Week 1 [66 Theaters] Weekend $102,425, Average $1,552

Mickey and the Bear (Utopia) – Week 1 [1 Theater] Weekend $9,523, Average $9,523

Warrior Queen Of Jhansi (Roadside Attractions) – Week 1 [276 Theaters] Weekend $113,394, Average $411, Cume $113,000

Waves (A24) – Week 1 [4 Screens] Weekend $144,562, Average $36,140

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Better Days (Well Go USA) – Week 2 [95 Theaters] Weekend $349,966, Average $3,684, Cume $1,659,000

Honey Boy (Amazon Studios) – Week 2 [17 Theaters] Weekend $210,617, Average $12,389, Cume $584,713

The Kingmaker (Greenwich Entertainment) – Week 2 [8 Theaters] Weekend $14,000, Average $1,750, Cume $41,975

HOLDOVERS/THIRD+ WEEKEND

American Dharma (Utopia) – Week 3 [8 Theaters] Weekend $6,763, Average $845, Cume $28,190

Frankie (Sony Pictures Classics) – Week 4 [15 Screens] Weekend $8,709, Average $581, Cume $106,528

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot (Saban Films) – Week 5 [10 Screens] Weekend $168,993, Average $16,899, Cume $2,591,058

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight) – Week 5 [995 Theaters] Weekend $2,800,000, Average $2,800, Cume $13,600,000

Judy (Roadside Attractions and LD Entertainment) – Week 8 [123 Screens] Weekend $87,725, Average $713, Cume $23,716,419

The Lighthouse (A24) – Week 5 [290 Screens] Weekend $391,770, Average $1,351, Cume $9,790,683

No Safe Spaces (Atlas) – Week 4 [55 Screens] Weekend $115,000, Average $2,091, Cume $297,140

Pain and Glory (Sony Pictures Classics) – Week 7 [226 Screens] Weekend $214,221, Average $948, Cume $3,085,302

Parasite (Neon) – Week 6 [620 Screens] Weekend $1,935,000, Average $3,121, Cume $14,493,365