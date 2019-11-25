WarnerMedia Sales & International Sets Executive Structure And Key Appointments

WarnerMedia’s Sales & International unit has confirmed a number of executive appointments as the remaking of the AT&T-owned company continues.

Claudia Coles and Jenn Toner have both been upped to SVP of Communications, WarnerMedia Sales & International. Coles will focus on international markets and Toner on the U.S.

Oliver Herrgesell, who last month was named EVP of Communications for the group, shared the new exec structure in an internal memo on Monday. The company is looking to unlock efficiency and operate in a more integrated fashion as it prepares to roll out HBO Max, its high-stakes entry in the streaming wars, next spring.

Along with the new positions for Coles and Toner, Herrgesell said Dan Faulks will continue as VP of Communications, CNN Commercial; Lauren McCabe will become VP of Communications, Distribution; and Caroline Rittenberry will remain VP of Communications for Turner businesses in Latin America from Atlanta. Also, London-based Ben Gold has been promoted to Director of Corporate Communications, WarnerMedia Sales & International.

Toner, who is based in New York, leads all communications for WarnerMedia ad sales and serves as the day-to-day communication liaison to Xandr and AT&T Business. In 2020, she will mark her 20th anniversary at the company, a run that began in Atlanta on the PR team for TBS and TNT.

Coles, who is based in London, oversees communications for the WarnerMedia entertainment networks, distribution and ad sales internationally. For now, Herrgesell noted, HBO Europe PR will continue to report to him. In a 26-year run at the company, Coles has held communications roles across the kids, general entertainment and news, moving more recently into corporate communications.

Faulks’ duties include planning and implementing communications activity around CNN’s international advertising, sponsorship and content sales. He joined CNN in 2013 and has led communications for CNN International Commercial since 2015.

In her newly defined role, McCabe will work with distribution co-chiefs Sofia Chang and Rich Warren and their leadership teams in Atlanta and New York. She will lead WarnerMedia distribution communications from New York. Since joining the company in 2007, McCabe has held positions at Cartoon Network Enterprises, Turner Sports and truTV.

Rittenberry has spent 25 years at the company and is currently responsible for corporate PR for the division, serving as a primary spokesperson for the company throughout Latin America. She also oversees PR and marketing for the company’s news properties in Latin America.

Gold is responsible for coordinating international communications activities for brands and corporate in the international markets and within the U.S.

“It is a privilege for me to work with all these talented, experienced and agile colleagues, all of whom have great knowledge of our company, and have an excellent track record of cooperating well across various brands, territories and responsibilities,” Herrgesell wrote in the memo. “The executives who rely on these communicators and their teams will greatly benefit from their work as they execute against our goals and objectives for further success, and also, hopefully, have some fun.”