WarnerMedia Orders Multi-Episode Pilot For Daily Comedy Series ‘Today’s Special’ From David Wain & A.D. Miles

WarnerMedia Entertainment has given a pilot order to Today’s Special. It consists of a 4-episode pickup for the daily sitcom from David Wain (Wet Hot American Summer), A.D. Miles (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon) and Jax Media. The unusual order stems from the project’s format — it will be shot and aired daily. It hasn’t been decided yet which WarnerMedia network/platform the potential series would be for.

Today’s Special is described as an ambitious new television format that blends the story-telling mechanics of a daily soap opera, the tone and style of a single camera sitcom, and the topical responsiveness of late night television. It takes place in a 24-hour diner which serves as a hub for a diverse group of characters. The lives of the staff and regulars intertwine in ongoing storylines while also reacting to trending topics and the day’s headlines.

Networks have been trying to shake up traditional comedy format, including with live broadcasts, most recently with the Emmy-winning Jimmy Kimmel-Norman Lear collaboration on ABC. But filming and airing episodes daily has been largely associated with daytime soaps and late-night show.

Wain is the creator of Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp and its follow-up Ten Years Later. He also co-created Childrens Hospital and is an executive producer on Netflix’s upcoming Medical Police comedy series with fellow Childrens Hospital alums Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel. He’s with WME and Artists First.

Miles was head writer on The Tonight Starring Jimmy Fallon for eight years, beginning with the show’s launch. Prior to working on The Tonight Show, he was the head writer for Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, wrote episodes of Hot Sluts, Horrible People and Comedy Central’s Dog Bites Man. Miles is currently developing Fish Out Of Water, a half-hour comedy starring and executive produced by Brad Paisley, with Will Arnett and Sony TV at Amazon. He’s repped by UTA and Artists First.