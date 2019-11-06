WarnerMedia Appoints HBO Exec Lucinda Martinez To Lead Multicultural Marketing, Brand & Inclusion Strategy

Lucinda Martinez, a 17-year HBO veteran, has been tapped by WarnerMedia to lead the conglom’s Multicultural Marketing, Brand and Inclusion strategies division. She’ll report to Chris Spadaccini, CMO of WarnerMedia, and partner with newly appointed WarnerMedia Chief Enterprise Inclusion Officer Christy Haubegger to develop an inclusive brand narrative across the company’s units including TNT, TBS, truTV, HBO and HBO Max, among others, including their audience-led campaigns, as well as expanding the inclusion talent efforts across all brands.

Kelly Edwards, SVP Talent Development for HBO overseeing all emerging artist programs above and below the line for series, films, and miniseries, will join Martinez’s team.

Martinez recently served as EVP Brand Marketing, where she was oversaw all HBO and HBO Latino targeted marketing efforts to the African American, Latinx, Asian and LGBTQ+ audiences and raised the profile of the HBO Latino brand.

“Lucinda is a true innovator in this space who has spent most of her career at the forefront of the multicultural marketing evolution,” said WarnerMedia Chairman of Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer Robert Greenblatt. “Her keen understanding of what diverse audiences need and the value they bring is vital to our business and will strengthen our commitment to cultivating a brand that truly embodies inclusivity and representation in everything we do.”

“I am excited to bring our team’s proven success and vast expertise in targeting our most influential and growing audiences across the WarnerMedia Entertainment portfolio as we expand our content and product offerings,” said Martinez. “We are keenly aware that the success of our efforts is inextricably tied to our ability to engage our audiences in a truly culturally relevant and authentic way.”

“I have had the pleasure of working with Lucinda for many years at HBO,” said Spadaccini. “She is a fearless leader, innovator, influencer and a team builder with a proven track record of success, and I am thrilled to have that passion on my team once again as we define and execute WME’s overall audience-first strategy within the rapidly changing cross-cultural marketplace.”