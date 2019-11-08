Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Screen Engine/ASI Hires Veteran Jason Bubenicek As SVP Data Intelligence

Got A Tip? Tip Us

WarnerMedia Taps Andrew Reinsdorf To Oversee Government Relations

WarnerMedia
WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia has named Andrew Reinsdorf to lead government relations, where he’ll be responsible for the company’s federal and state lobbying.

Reinsdorf served as senior vice president of video policy at AT&T. He dealt with video content issues, such as regulations for over-the-top services. He previously was senior vice president of the National Association of Broadcasters and led DirecTV’s Washington office.

John Stankey, CEO of WarnerMedia and president and COO of AT&T, said that Reinsdorf’s “two decades of experience in media and content distribution uniquely position him to advance the business priorities of WarnerMedia.”

Reinsdorf will report to James Cicconi, who returned to AT&T in September to head its D.C. office as senior executive vice president, external and legislative affairs. He had departed the company in 2016. Margaret Peterlin announced her exit from AT&T’s D.C. office in early October.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad