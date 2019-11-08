WarnerMedia Taps Andrew Reinsdorf To Oversee Government Relations

WarnerMedia has named Andrew Reinsdorf to lead government relations, where he’ll be responsible for the company’s federal and state lobbying.

Reinsdorf served as senior vice president of video policy at AT&T. He dealt with video content issues, such as regulations for over-the-top services. He previously was senior vice president of the National Association of Broadcasters and led DirecTV’s Washington office.

John Stankey, CEO of WarnerMedia and president and COO of AT&T, said that Reinsdorf’s “two decades of experience in media and content distribution uniquely position him to advance the business priorities of WarnerMedia.”

Reinsdorf will report to James Cicconi, who returned to AT&T in September to head its D.C. office as senior executive vice president, external and legislative affairs. He had departed the company in 2016. Margaret Peterlin announced her exit from AT&T’s D.C. office in early October.