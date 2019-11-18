Warner Bros. Television Group Ups Jody Zucker To EVP Legal Affairs

EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros. Television Group veteran Jody Zucker is getting an expanded role at the Studio, with a promotion to Executive Vice President, Legal Affairs, from his previous role as SVP & General Counsel, Warner Bros. TV.

Zucker now will oversee legal affairs across all of the Studio’s television production divisions, including Warner Bros. Television, Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Warner Bros. Animation, Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, Telepictures and Shed Media, as well as Alloy Publishing, Stage 13 and Blue Ribbon Content. Zucker will also continue to work closely with the legal teams in the Warner Bros.’ domestic and international television distribution units. He’ll report to John Rogovin, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Warner Bros.

“Throughout his almost two decades with the Studio, Jody has made a number of important contributions to Warner Bros. Television’s industry leading success,” said Rogovin. “As every part of our business continues to evolve, thoughtful, visionary leaders like Jody are more valuable than ever. I’m glad that we’ll be able to tap more broadly into his experience and expertise across the entire Television Group in this expanded role.”

Zucker initially joined WBTV as Vice President, Legal Affairs, in 2000. He took on Deputy General Counsel responsibilities in 2003 and was promoted to Senior Vice President & Deputy General Counsel in 2005, followed by a promotion to SVP General Counsel in 2008.

Prior to joining WBTV, Zucker spent three years as Vice President, Legal Affairs, Paramount Network Television. He was previously at Capital Cities/ABC, Inc., for six years, serving as General Attorney, Litigation & Employment, for four years, and Senior Counsel, Business & Legal Affairs, for two. Before Cap Cities/ABC, Zucker practiced law at leading firms in New York and Los Angeles, handling transactional, litigation and production-related matters.