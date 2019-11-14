Warner Bros’ Worldwide Studio Operations President Jon Gilbert To Step Aside; Jeff Nagler Upped

Warner Bros said Thursday that Jon Gilbert, the veteran studio ops chief who has served as president of Warner Bros Worldwide Studio Operations since 2012, is seguing to an executive advisor role beginning in February 2020. Jeff Nagler, who has been EVP of the Studio Facilities group since 2001, will take over as president.

Gilbert, left, and Nagler

“Under Jon and Jeff’s leadership for the last two decades, Warner Bros’ studio operations, post-production creative services and studio tours have become the industry standard for excellence,” Warner Bros chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff said today in making the announcement. “Filmmakers and creative talent truly love the beautiful environment and collaborative atmosphere at our studios. I want to thank Jon for his many contributions and I’m grateful we’ll still be able to tap into his expertise as an advisor to the Studio.”

Gilbert had been EVP Warner Bros Studio Facilities before becoming president of the division in 2000. He previously served as VP Labor Relations for Lorimar Telepictures, and as a labor-relations attorney at ABC.

Sarnoff said Nagler was the “natural choice” to succeed Gilbert; he tpair worked together overseeing the main Burbank lot and Ranch facilities, and worked with WB exec Stephen Ross on the redevelopment of Warner Bros Studios Leavesden, the now-bustling 200-acre facility near London that opened in 2012.

“No one else has his level of knowledge and experience when it comes to running our studios in the most innovative, efficient and talent-attractive way,” she said of Nagler, a former Warner Bros SVP Business Affairs who began his career as a labor and employment attorney. “With our production facilities busier than ever and continually evolving to meet our needs, I look forward to working with Jeff in his new role as we navigate this exciting time in Warner Bros’ history.”