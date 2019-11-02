Walt Disney World Resort Runner Collapses And Dies During 5K Race

A runner participating Friday in the the Disney Fall Feast 5K has died, according to a report in the Orlando Sentinel.

The event was part of a weekend of planned events for the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend, which continues through Sunday. Some 15,000 runners are expected to participate in a half-marathon on Sunday.

“We are deeply saddened by this heartbreaking loss, and our thoughts and sympathies remain with the runner’s family and loved ones throughout this difficult time,” said Andrea Finger, a spokeswoman for Walt Disney World Resort.