‘Frozen 2’ Propelling Disney Past $3B At Domestic Box Office For Third Time In History

Disney for the third time in both the studio and the motion picture film industry, will click past the $3 billion mark at the domestic box office either today, most likely tomorrow with the opening of Frozen 2 this weekend. This doesn’t include any B.O. from Fox or Fox Searchlight which is around $463.9M (but if you do count it, well then Disney/Fox is well past $3.5B), and it’s 100% more than the 2nd ranking major studio, Warner Bros, which will count north of $1.5B. The Burbank, CA studio will be passing this threshold sooner than they did last year, which was in mid December and wound up being an industry record with $3.09B.

Disney

Prior to that, Disney hit $3 billion for the first time in the year-end 2016 domestic box office.

Current running box office for Disney in U.S/Canada is $2.946 billion per Comscore and Deadline calculations, which includes last night’s $8.5M Frozen 2 preview cash. Should Frozen 2 make $54M today, then Disney will clear $3 billion today. We’re hearing at this point in time that it’s looking more like $45M, which would mean the studio clicks past $3 billion tomorrow.

With Disney’s current year slate of ten pics, many say that this was always bound to be a heavy franchise year for Disney given the launch of streaming service Disney+ earlier this month. Next year, not counting the Fox product (and I don’t know how you can’t), should be a bit more competitive for rival studios. Of the eight that have been released, they were in top-to-bottom order, the 2nd highest grossing film ever stateside, Avengers: Endgame ($858.3M), The Lion King ($543.6M), Toy Story 4 ($434M), Captain Marvel ($426.8M), Aladdin ($355.6M), Dumbo ($114.7M), Maleficent: Mistress of Evil ($106.9M) and Penguins ($7.7M). Projections for Frozen 2 are currently at $130M stateside for the weekend, and a possible $300M global.