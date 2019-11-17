Click to Skip Ad
Vojtech Jasny Dies: ‘All My Good Countrymen’ Filmmaker From Czechoslovakia Was 93

Vojtech Jasny receives gold medal of Academy of Performing Arts in Prague (AMU) on the occasion of his 90th birthday and AMUs 70th anniversary in Prague, Czech Republic, November 30, 2015. Photo/Michal Dolezal (CTK via AP Images)
Michal Dolezal/Via AP

Vojtech Jasny, an award-winning director from Czechoslovakia who made more than 50 films, has died. He was 93.

Jasny passed away Friday, according to The Associated Press. The director was best known for his 1968 film, All My Good Countrymen [also known as All My Compatriots], about the lives and struggles of Czechs under communist rule. The film was banned in his homeland, but won acclaim abroad and picked up the best director award at the Cannes Film Festival in 1969.

Jasny’s 1963 film The Cassandra Cat won a Cannes special jury prize. Among his many other movies were Desire (1958), The Pipes (1966), The Clown (1976), The Great Land of Small (1987), and Return to Paradise Lost (1999)

Born in 1925, Jasny moved to the West after the 1968 Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia. His father was killed at the Auschwitz concentration camp during World War II.

He moved to the U.S. in the 1980s and taught film directing at Columbia University for several years, before returning home.

