Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

This Week In Music: A Deal-Making Week With BMG, Sony, MWE And MSG

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Vision Films Takes Christina Ricci Romance ‘10 Things We Should Do Before We Break Up’ – AFM

Vision Films

Vision Films has taken North American distribution on 10 Things We Should Do Before We Break Up, the romance pic starring Christina Ricci (Casper) and Hamish Linklater (The Big Short).

Film was written and directed by Galt Niederhoffer, it stars Ricci as a single mother who meets an irresponsible man. The pair believe they are destined to end badly, so create a list of ten things they should do before they break up.

Lindsey Broad, John Abrahams and Katina Winter also star.

Archstone Entertainment handles sales. Vision is planning a day and date theatrical release for February 2020.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad