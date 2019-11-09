Vision Films has taken North American distribution on 10 Things We Should Do Before We Break Up, the romance pic starring Christina Ricci (Casper) and Hamish Linklater (The Big Short).

Film was written and directed by Galt Niederhoffer, it stars Ricci as a single mother who meets an irresponsible man. The pair believe they are destined to end badly, so create a list of ten things they should do before they break up.

Lindsey Broad, John Abrahams and Katina Winter also star.

Archstone Entertainment handles sales. Vision is planning a day and date theatrical release for February 2020.