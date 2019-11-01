Vince Vaughn and Sharon Horgan will lead romance The Last Drop for director Christopher Storer (Ramy) and 21 Laps.

Pic follows culinary show host Clay Mason (Vaughn), who is the life of a never ending party and has brought his career to the tipping point of ultimate success. Just as his debilitating lifestyle begins to unwind him, he crosses paths with a spirited woman named Holly (Horgan) who specializes in reclaiming lost, undervalued items for her antique shop.

Brandon and Phillip Murphy and Elizabeth Chomko (What They Had) penned the screenplay. Producers are Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps, with Jen Dana of 3311.

3311 is co-financing with Endeavor Content, which is handling worldwide sales and will introduce the film to buyers at AFM.

Related Story 'Terminator: Dark Fate' Loads Up $2.4M On Halloween Night

“Clay requires a nuanced performance as he is both incredibly charming and seriously flawed and with Vince’s ability to be exceptionally funny while at the same time highly affecting, he is perfectly cast in the role. We are thrilled to be working with Vince again and can’t wait to see the chemistry he and Sharon will share on screen,” said producers Levy, Levine and Cohen.

“Chris comes from a strong background of comedy and has really extended his range with Ramy, which is utterly compassionate while never missing a comedic beat and we are incredibly excited that he has come on board to direct,” the trio added.

“The Last Drop is a beautifully written script that authentically depicts modern-day romance and Vince and Sharon are both highly accomplished performers who will strike the perfect balance between comedy and drama. We are also excited to be working with Christopher, who is poised to bring the humor and heart that will resonate with audiences worldwide,” added Alex Walton, EVP of International Sales at Endeavor Content.

Vaughn’s recent credits include Fighting With My Family and Seberg. Horgan was in TIFF hit Military Wives and will feature in the upcoming Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Alongside directing episodes of Hulu comedy series Ramy, Storer also produced A24’s Eighth Grade.

Vaughn is repped by WME and Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein. Horgan is repped by WME, United Agents and Nelson Davis. Storer is repped by UTA.