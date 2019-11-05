‘The Impeachment Show’ Gets Sworn In For Weekly Run On Viceland

EXCLUSIVE: With the impeachment process against President Donald Trump ramping up in Congress, Viceland has added The Impeachment Show to its weekly lineup.

The hour-long, Vice News-produced show will explore several angles and developments — and try to surface the humor — in the unfolding and highly partisan procedural saga. It will debut November 7 and will continue to air on Thursday nights on Viceland before appearing Friday mornings on the Vice News YouTube channel. Six initial episodes have been ordered, but given the open-ended nature of the impeachment process itself, an extension is not out of the question.

Jane Fonda will be a guest on the premiere, sitting for a lengthy interview about her recent protests and lifelong activism and offering thoughts on how climate has affected the political conversation.

Related Story Donald Trump & Allies Call For Media To Unmask Ukraine Whistleblower, But News Outlets Aren't Biting

Michael Moynihan

Vice veteran Michael Moynihan will host the show.

While Showtime’s The Circus, HBO’s Last Week Tonight, cable news and an array of podcasts have tackled impeachment with growing avidity, Viceland sees its take as unique.

The network’s official description of the program says the country is “in the grip of a constitutional death match so grave, so outrageous, and so fast-moving that it’s almost impossible to process it all. The Impeachment Show is here to help – it’s your guide to the forces and people that brought our politics to the boiling point.”

The show will blend documentary-style field pieces, interviews, humor and panel discussions with rotating special guests.

“We’ll have fun when it’s warranted,” Moynihan said. “We’ll get into the weeds when necessary. And when we’re totally stumped about what’s going on, we’ll admit it. And then bring you along as we find out the answer.”

Moynihan has handled many political stories as a Vice correspondent and writer, recently gaining notice for coverage of the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Vice News Tonight. After initially airing four nights a week on HBO, that show has recently shifted to Viceland amid a reshuffling of Vice News output deals.

Maral Usefi is Executive Producer of The Impeachment Show. Morgan Hertzan is EVP and GM of, Viceland. Jesse Angelo is Global President of News and Entertainment for Vice Media.