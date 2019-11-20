Vice Appoints Longtime Fidelity Investments Executive Ramin Arani As CFO

As it targets profitbility in 2020 and beyond after an extensive restructuring and the acquisition of Refinery29, Vice Media has appointed Ramin Arani as Chief Financial Officer.

Arani, who will be based at Vice’s Brooklyn headquarters and report to CEO Nancy Dubuc, comes to the company after a 26-year run at Fideltity Investments. He will oversee the integration of the financial operations of Refinery and Vice as well as leading financial and accounting for Vice Media and aligning its businesses around the world.

At Fidelity, Arani was a portfolio manager at Fidelity Management & Research Company. Most recently, he managed the Fidelity Puritan Fund, achieving top 5% performance relative to industry peers, according to Vice. His financial experience spans a variety of sectors, including media, technology, health care, real estate, retail, aerospace and defense.

“Ramin has been close to the Vice family for over a decade, both as an early supporter and trusted advisor,” Dubuc said. “His extensive investment experience in media and technology will help shape our future strategic direction and growth across our global footprint and businesses as the media industry continues to evolve.”

Vice, which originated more than two decades ago in Montreal as an edgy lifestyle magazine, has evolved into a multi-billion-dollar media enterprise with a range of household-name investors. Disney, through its joint venture with Hearst in A+E Networks and its acquisition of 21st Century Fox assets, owns more than one-quarter of the company. Former 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch’s venture firm just took a position in Vice, whose portfolio includes a multi-platform news operation, a cable network and a branded content shop.

In 2017 and 2018, both in reaction to headwinds in digital advertising and struggles at the Viceland cable network, the company cut staff by more than 10%. It has also streamlined a formerly sprawling set of verticals and sub-brands.