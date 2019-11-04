Vice & Antenna Extend Euro Programming Deal To Include Russia & CEE

Vice content will be available on linear television in Russia and across Central and Eastern Europe for the first time after the youth-skewing media brand renewed its deal with Antenna Group.

Vice and Antenna first struck a deal five years ago covering Greece and Southern Europe and have now extended the deal. The new agreement will cover the existing territories of Greece, Romania and Serbia and will be expanded to cover Hungary, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia, Poland, Albania, North Macedonia (FYROM), Bosnia, Cyprus, Montenegro, the Commonwealth of Independent States, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

The pact, which includes over 250 hours of Vice content per years, is renewed through 2024.

Dominique Delport, President International, Vice Media Group said, “Our successful joint venture with Antenna has enabled Vice to expand into an area of the world where content made by young people isn’t widely available beyond our offering. With production and distribution in the region, the Vice audience continues to expand, inform and influence our global content, especially our local coverage of the region. In the past year, our locally produced content has received more than 30 awards in the region. We are excited to see continued growth and reach as a result of the innovative partners we have in Antenna.”

Jonathan Procter, Group Managing Director of Antenna added, “Our partnership with Vice has proved itself and we are delighted to extend the joint venture significantly. Vice has a unique appeal and is a magnetic attraction for young audiences. We bring complementary strengths and have built large audiences for Vice very quickly. Through our Amplifier unit, we provide a one stop destination for digital companies that want to expand into Central and Eastern Europe and scale up quickly and successfully.”