Viacom To Spend More On UK Content After Promoting Programming Chief Ben Frow

Viacom is to spend more on original commissions in the UK after promoting Channel 5 content boss.

Frow becomes director of programmes for Viacom International Media Networks, a move that puts him in charge of content across brands including MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and Paramount Network in the UK.

The news, which has been in the works for the last few months, will see the former Channel 4 exec report to former ITV exec Maria Kyriacou, who joins the company as President across the UK and Northern and Eastern Europe.

The company noted that the move will mean it will be able to deploy more programming resources across its portfolio. It comes hours after British regulator Ofcom said it was satisfied that the ViacomCBS merger would not adversely impact C5’s commissioning commitments in the UK.

Viacom International Media Networks President and CEO David Lynn said, “Ben is a creative tour-de-force who has transformed Channel 5’s reputation and helped it to outperform its competitors while becoming sustainably profitable for the first time. There really is no one better qualified to take the creative helm of our UK brand portfolio at what is a transformational time for our business. I’m very confident this cross-brand, cross-platform editorial structure, under Ben’s direction, will set us up optimally for further success in the UK’s intensely competitive and fast evolving media market.”

Frow added, “I love a challenge and the chance to work across a bigger portfolio is irresistible. This new role gives me, and the teams, the opportunity to be even more creative, even more imaginative, even more ambitious across some of the biggest brands in television.”