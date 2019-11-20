Viacom Ramps Up International Streaming & Production Plans As Pierluigi Gazzolo Takes On New Role

Viacom is ramping up its international streaming and production plans with Pierluigi Gazzolo taking on a new role.

President of Viacom International Media Networks Americas and Executive Vice President of Nickelodeon International Gazzolo has been appointed as President of OTT International and Viacom International Studios (VIS).

Reporting to VIMN CEO and President David Lynn, Gazzolo will focus on accelerating the rollout of Pluto TV across international markets, starting with a major launch across Latin America in early 2020. He will also be responsible for creating an integrated Viacom International Studios operation, managing original content creation assets across ViacomCBS internationally. The new structure will allow the company to accelerate the creation of original content across international markets.

He will work closely with Marc DeBevoise, Chief Digital Officer for ViacomCBS and President and Chief Executive Officer of CBS Interactive and Tom Ryan, CEO and Co-Founder of Pluto TV to expand the service globally.

Lynn said, “Pier is a uniquely dynamic executive and has an unrivalled track record of growing revenues for the entire VIMN ecosystem. Pier’s vision and leadership in acquiring and integrating both Telefe and Porta dos Fundos for the Americas business was a step-change for Viacom in the region and enabled the creation of a studio business, not just for the Americas, but for all of Viacom International. Additionally, Pier’s leadership in the streaming and OTT space has driven subscriber growth and established VIMN as a key player in OTT in the region partnering with MVPD’s and mobile operators. I’m confident that Pier will apply the same vision and rigor to launching these key business lines for ViacomCBS internationally as we continue to super serve our distribution partners.”

Gazzolo added, “With ViacomCBS’ position as one the world’s most important content creators and distributors, it’s an extraordinary moment to help drive the expansion of both Pluto TV and OTT internationally, which is the fastest growing part of the video business; and at the same time, create a unified international studio for Viacom – when the demand for content has never been greater.”

Additionally, Juan Acosta, currently Executive Vice President, and Chief Operating Officer of VIMN Americas, will be promoted to President of VIMN Americas. Reporting to Lynn, he starts the role in January 2020.

Lynn said, “JC’s understanding of the entertainment industry, strategic expertise and deep knowledge of both VIMN and the international television market make him ideally suited for his new role. JC’s tenure with VIMN and impact on the business to date, will ensure both a seamless leadership transition and a continued growth trajectory for our Americas operations. JC played a key role in the transformation of the VIMN Americas business, integrating and managing Telefe and Porta dos Fundos, and is ideally equipped to take VIMN Americas through its next stage of growth.”