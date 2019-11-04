Viacom International Studios Strikes First-Look Deal With Spanish Filmmaker Santiago Segura

Viacom International Studios (VIS) has struck a first-look deal with Spanish auteur Santiago Segura.

The production company will have the first option to reversion and acquire projects from Segura and his production company Bowfinger International Pictures.

Segura, who is also an actor who has starred in Pacific Rim and The Strain, has directed the Torrente franchise and is also behind current release Padre No Hay Más Que Uno.

It is the latest deal for VIS, which is adapting Argentinean comedy 100 Days To Fall In Love with Showtime and is working with Paramount to remake Alfred Hitchcock’s To Catch A Thief.

“It is an honor that a group like Viacom, and specifically VIS, with its trajectory and international projection, is interested in having the first option to my television and film projects,” said Segura.

“It is magnificent to have finalized this agreement with a talent as recognized as Santiago. This alliance opens up great opportunities by combining Santiago’s extraordinary creativity with the global reach of the VIS,” added Federico Cuervo, SVP and Head of Viacom International Studios.