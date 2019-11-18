Viacom, CBS Appoint Four More Corporate Executives Of Merging Company

Viacom and CBS have set four more executive appointments to the corporate suite of the soon-to-merge entity.

The execs, three of whom are currently Viacom employees, will begin their new roles after the close of the merger, which is expected in early December. The company said the announcement makes its executive leadership roster complete.

Alex Berkett, SVP of Corporate Development & Strategy at Viacom, will become EVP, Corporate Development and Strategy. He will lead efforts to identify, pursue and execute strategic growth opportunities, including acquisitions, partnerships, investments and joint ventures.

Nielsen human resources chief Nancy Phillips will join ViacomCBS as EVP and Chief People Officer, overseeing HR.

Marva Smalls, EVP, Global Head of Inclusion Strategy at Viacom, will have the nearly identical title of EVP, Global Head of Inclusion at ViacomCBS. She will retain her public affairs responsibilities for Nickelodeon as EVP, Public Affairs, Kids & Family Entertainment Brands, ViacomCBS Media Networks.

Jose Tolosa, Chief Transformation Officer of Viacom, will expand his responsibilities as EVP, Chief Transformation Officer. In this role, he will continue to oversee integration efforts for the combined company and lead ViacomCBS Strategic Planning. He will also oversee the Global Business Services and Global Sourcing divisions.

“Our team of highly accomplished corporate leaders will draw on their deep experience and expertise to help drive ViacomCBS’ success,” Viacom CEO and future ViacomCBS chief Bob Bakish said in a press release. “They will identify strategic opportunities to grow and transform our businesses and ensure that we are fostering a dynamic, inclusive culture where our employees are empowered to succeed.”

Previously announced members of the corporate leadership team include General Counsel Christa D’Alimonte; investor relations chief Anthony DiClemente; DeDe Lea as government relations and public policy chief; Julie Phelps as head of corporate marketing and communications; and CFO Christina Spade.