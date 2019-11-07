VES Visionary: Roland Emmerich To Get Visual Effects Society Award

Roland Emmerich, the filmmaker behind Independence Day, Midway, 2012, White House Down, and Stargate, will be honored with the VES Visionary Award by the Visual Effect Society.

The German-born director-producer-screenwriter will be feted on January 29 at the 18th Annual VES Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Bestowed by the VES Board of Directors, the Visionary Award recognizes individuals who have uniquely and consistently employed the art and science of on-screen visual effects in a captivating or groundbreaking manner.

“Roland Emmerich has been at the forefront of utilizing visual effects to tell remarkable stories that transfix audiences and create new worlds,” said Mike Chambers, Chair of the VES Board. “Roland has a unique ability to harness emerging technology to bring his expansive visions to life and he has made an indelible mark in the world of filmed entertainment. For this and more, we are honored to award him with the prestigious VES Visionary Award.”

Emmerich’s has produced and directed more than 20 feature films under his Centropolis Entertainment banner since the company’s launch in 1985. Emmerich’s films — which also include Godzilla, The Patriot, Universal Soldier, and The Day After Tomorrow — have piled up more than $4 billion in worldwide box office.

Emmerich’s latest: Midway, an account of the epic naval confrontation between American and Japanese naval forces that marked a turning point in the Pacific Theater of World War II. Lionsgate/Summit Entertainment releases Midway this Friday.

Previous winners of the VES Visionary Award include J.J. Abrams, Alfonso Cuarón, Ang Lee, Christopher Nolan, and Victoria Alonso. As previously announced, Martin Scorsese will be the recipient of the VES Lifetime Achievement Award at the same ceremony. Acclaimed visual effects supervisor Sheena Duggal will be honored with the VES Award for Creative Excellence.