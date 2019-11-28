Vertigo Releasing Takes UK On Craig Fairbrass Crime Thriller ‘Villain’

EXCLUSIVE: Vertigo Releasing has picked up the Craig Fairbrass-starring thriller Villain for UK and Ireland release.

Pic is the directing debut of Philip Barantini, whose short Boiling Point starring Stephen Graham was recently nominated for a BIFA. Barantini also has acting credits including Chernobyl, Humans and Band Of Brothers.

Villain follows Eddie Franks, a man who is released from prison after serving a 10 year sentence and attempts to help his family by reconnecting with his daughter and clearing is brother’s debt. Despite his best efforts, he finds himself drawn back into a life of crime, with devastating consequences. Bart Ruspoli produced the feature.

Also starring are Robert Glenister (Live By Night), George Russo (I Am Soldier) and Izuka Hoyle (Mary Queen of Scots).

The deal was negotiated by Vertigo Releasing’s Ed Caffrey and DDI’s Mark Padilla on behalf of the filmmakers.

The UK release is provisionally set for March 2020 and will be day-and-date in cinemas and online.

Craig Fairbrass recently appeared in Muscle, which was nominated for the BIFA Discovery Award, said “When Bart Ruspoli approached me with Villain I immediately said yes. What really resonated with me in George Russo and Greg Hall’s script was the human story at its heart, and Eddie Franks’ poignant journey to try and mend his mistakes of the past”.