Vertigo Entertainment Taps Robin Jones As Head Of Television; Aengus McLoone Promoted To Creative Executive

Robin Jones
Courtesy of Vertigo Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Former AMC Networks executive Robin Jones has joined Roy Lee’s Vertigo Entertainment as Head of Television. She will develop and produce new series for network, cable and streaming platforms.

Jones replaces Michael Connolly, who has left after a four-year stint.Jones most recently worked at AMC Networks’ streaming services Shudder and Sundance Now, where she oversaw development and production on shows as a network producer, including Greg Nicotero’s lauded Creepshow reboot and Horror Noire, a documentary on the history of black horror.

Aengus-McLoone
Aengus McLoone Courtesy of Vertigo Entertainment

Additionally, Vertigo has promoted Aengus McLoone to the role of Creative Executive for Film and TV. McLoone has been at the company for more than two years and will continue to manage the company’s large feature film and television slate.

Vertigo has a first-look deal with Sony Pictures Television, which covers drama, comedy, and unscripted for network, cable, and streaming. Under that pact, the company has the upcoming Amazon anthology series Them: Covenant created by Little Marvin.

Additionally, Vertigo is behind CBS All Access’s upcoming limited series The Stand, based on the Stephen King novel. On the feature side, Vertigo has produced such successful films and franchises as It, It Chapter Two, The Lego Movie, Lego Batman, The Ring, How To Train Your Dragon, and The Departed.

Jones first got to work with Vertigo on The Lego Movie while she was Production Liaison at another company behind the Warner Bros. movie, Lin Pictures.

