EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has secured world distribution rights to the neo-noir thriller Blood on Her Name, with an aim for a day-and-date release in early 2020. Bethany Anne Lind (Reprisal, Ozark), Will Patton, (Remember The Titans, Armageddon) and Elizabeth Röhm (American Hustle, Joy) star in the film, which was picked up at the American Film Market.

Directed by newcomer Matthew Pope, the pic follows a single mother (Lind) whose panicked decision to cover up an accidental killing spirals out of control when her conscience demands she return the dead man’s body to his family.

Blood on Her Name had its world premiered this year at the Fantasia International Film Festival followed by a U.S. premiere at Beyond Fest. Pope penned the screenplay with Don M. Thompson. Both served as producers under the Rising Creek Banner.

Vertical’s Josh Spector handled the deal with Hugues Barbier, Justin Timms and Joe Yanick of Yellow Veil Pictures on behalf of the filmmakers.