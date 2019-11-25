UTA Signs ‘New Girl’ Alum And Current ‘Neighborhood’ Star Max Greenfield

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed actor Max Greenfield, known for his seven-year run on New Girl and a current starring role opposite Cedric the Entertainer in CBS sitcom The Neighborhood, in all areas.

Greenfield earned a Golden Globe supporting actor nomination for playing Schmidt on New Girl. He also appeared in episodes of FX’s American Crime Story: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace.

The Neighborhood is in its second season on CBS. Earlier this month, it hit a season high with 5.95 million total viewers tuning in to see Calvin (played by Cedric the Entertainer) and Tina (Tichina Arnold) renew their wedding vows.

Viewers may also recall seeing Greenfield in three different iterations of Veronica Mars — the original UPN and CW series that ran from 2004 to 2007; a feature film continuation; and the Hulu series reboot. He played Leo D’Amato, newbie sheriff’s deputy who befriended Veronica (Kristen Bell) and helped with her detective work.

On the film side, Greenfield is next set to appear in crime thriller Promising Young Woman, opposite Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham and Laverne Cox. Recent credits include What Men Want and The Glass Castle. He also appeared in A Futile And Stupid Gesture, The Big Short and Hello, My Name Is Doris.

Greenfield continues to be represented by Untitled Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.