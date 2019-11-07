UTA Signs ‘Back To Life’ Creator & Star Daisy Haggard

EXCLUSIVE: Daisy Haggard, creator of Showtime/BBC dark comedy Back to Life, has signed with UTA.

Haggard has signed with the Hollywood talent agency ahead of the debut of the show on November 10. She created, co-wrote and starred in the six-part series, which was originally commissioned by the British public broadcaster.

The show, which is produced by Fleabag producer Two Brothers Pictures, is being streamed on Showtime’s digital services on November 10 ahead of its linear launch that night at 10pm.

Haggard as Miri Matteson, who returns home after 18 years behind bars and stumbles back into adult life in the coastal town she once knew, while the mystery of her past looms large. Miri’s first few weeks out of prison see her trying, and frequently failing, to lead a normal life in her picturesque but claustrophobic seaside hometown. Miri attempts to rekindle old relationships, make new ones, look for work and readjust to life outside, while desperately waiting for the world to forget about what happened that fateful night.

Earlier this summer, Haggard told Deadline that she was hopeful of a second season. “There’s definitely more story to tell,” she said.

Up next, Haggard will star opposite Martin Freeman in the FX series Breeders, a comedic look at the trials and tribulations of parenthood.

She previously starred in Showtime/BBC comedy Episodes as Myra Licht, the comedy commissioner who barely laughed. She has also featured in Doctor Who and Black Mirror.

Haggard continues to be represented by Troika in the U.K.