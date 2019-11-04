UTA Promotes Nine Agents And Five Executives Across Seven Divisions

UTA has promoted nine agents and five executives across seven divisions in Los Angeles, New York and London. The agency is also bringing aboard a dozen new coordinators in nine divisions in all three offices.

From left: Lammle, Masters, McCartney, Perks and Rance UTA

Tessie Lammle, James Masters, Daniel McCartney, Ron Perks, Angie Rance and Chris Visconti are now UTA agents in Music; Lucas Barnes in Television Talent; John McGrath in Independent Film; and Kristen Sena in Speakers.

Allyson Chung and Ally Diamond are now executives in the UTA Foundation; Rachel Hall and Caroline Long in UTA Marketing; and Brendan Mulroy in UTA IQ.

From left: Viscontii, Barnes, McGrath, Sena and Chung UTA

“We’re incredibly proud of this outstanding group of colleagues,” UTA co-president David Kramer said in a release Monday announcing the news. “Each of them personifies exceptional performance and commitment to client service. We’re especially pleased that the vast majority of our new agents and executives began their careers at UTA as assistants, which is a reflection of our commitment to developing and fostering the growth of young professionals. As we continue to grow all aspects of our business, they will all play an integral role in driving our future success.”

From left: Diamond, Hall, Long and Mulroy UTA

Coordinators have also been named for the Los Angeles, New York, and London offices in: Music, Speakers, Fine Arts, Independent Film, Emerging Platforms, Video Games, Corporate Communications, Digital Talent, and Brand Partnerships.

The promotions dovetail with UTA’s significant growth over the past year as well as a new brand identity initiative that speaks to the company’s unifying prowess with concepts, opportunities and talent.

UTA over the past year-and-a-half has invested in Klutch Sports Group, acquired Digital Brand Architects; launched Civic Center Media and secured investments from private equity firms PSP Investments and Investcorp.