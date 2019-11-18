Click to Skip Ad
Universal And DreamWorks Animation Set Tyler Posey, Camille Ramsey And More For ‘Fast & Furious: Spy Racers’; First Look At Netflix Series

The Fast & Furious franchise is speeding to Netflix with the new original animated series Fast & Furious: Spy Racers, and Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation have released the first images and the cast of the new series that debuts December 26.

Keeping it in the Fast & Furious family, Spy Racers features Dominic Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) teenage cousin Tony Toretto (Tyler Posey), who is recruited by a government agency along with his friends to infiltrate an elite racing league serving as a front for a crime organization called SH1FT3R that is bent on world domination.

The series is executive produced by Diesel, Neal H. Moritz, Chris Morgan, Tim Hedrick and Bret Haaland, who also serve as showrunners. In addition to Posey, Spy Racers features the voices of Camille Ramsey (American Vandal) as SH1FT3R underground racer Layla Gray; Luke Youngblood (Harry Potter franchise) as 13-year-old tech genius Frostee Benson; Charlet Chung (Overwatch) as artist and spy Echo; and Jorge Diaz (Jane the Virgin) the resident sweetheart and “muscle” of the crew Cisco Renaldo. The roster also includes guest stars Similce Diesel, Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton, Waves), Manish Dayal (The Resident), Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal), Carlos Alazraqui (The Fairly OddParents), Eric Bauza (The Adventures of Puss in Boots), Grey Griffin (DC Super Hero Girls) Kevin Michael Richardson (Trolls: The Beat Goes On!), Fred Tatasciore (Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia) and Tru Valentino (Archibald’s Next Big Thing).

Check out the images below.

