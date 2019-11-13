Universal Global Talent Development And Inclusion Group Launches Universal Animation Writers Program

Universal Filmed Entertainment Group’s Global Talent Development & Inclusion division is expanding its search for new voices with the launch of the Universal Animation Writers Program, which will feature a combination of both film and TV. The submission period opens today and continues through December 16. The program will kick off in June 2020.

The first-of-its-kind, paid, one-year program will partner with business units and production entities affiliated with UFEG including DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and Universal 1440 Entertainment. The initiative identifies and develops an inclusive group of talent who can build upon the studio’s commitment to telling stories with unique narratives that appeal to and reflect the vast diversity of its audiences.

“Representation in the family entertainment space is so important as all young audiences should be able to see themselves and their families portrayed onscreen,” said Janine Jones-Clark, SVP, Global Talent Development & Inclusion, UFEG. “We’re excited to further expand on our commitment to make authentic content with this animation-focused program, and we look forward to harnessing more access and awareness for emerging voices in both film and television who want to make an impact on family audiences everywhere by telling their own stories.”

The program marks the first time both film and TV will be featured in one singular program. Writers applying for the program have the option to submit writing samples for a Film Track, or one of two Television Tracks catered to the ages of 3-5 or 6-11 demographics.

Throughout the program, writers selected for film will write two feature-length scripts for development consideration, while writers on the TV track will develop two pilot scripts. All writers will collaborate with GTDI executives, animation creative executives from UFEG, and producers as they develop materials.

More details can be found at www.UniversalTalentDevelopment.com.