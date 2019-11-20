Universal Sets Movie On Dracula Gofer ‘Renfield’ From Dexter Fletcher And Robert Kirkman

Universal Pictures has put in motion a monster movie titled Renfield, which will focus on Dracula’s henchman and inmate at the lunatic asylum. It’s based on an original pitch from Robert Kirkman and has Rocketman helmer Dexter Fletcher attached to direct.

Ryan Ridley (Cartoon Network’s Rick & Morty) penned the screenplay which will be produced by Skybound Entertainment’s Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst, and Sean Furst.

The studio said this project is part of its reassessed strategy to rid the use of an interconnected monster film universe to bolster filmmakers who were inspired to create their own unique stories.

Kirkman, best known for creating The Walking Dead, is repped by CAA, Circle of Confusion and Katz Golden Rosenman, LLP. CAA and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern rep Fletcher, who has also signed on to direct the Sherlock Holmes sequel for Warner Bros. Ridley is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.