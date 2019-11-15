United Media Asia Inks First Look Deal With Southeast Asia’s Kompas Gramedia

Newly formed content finance, production and distribution company United Media Asia (UMA) has signed an exclusive first-look deal with Southeast Asia’s largest media conglomerate, Kompas Gramedia.

The team-up provides UMA with access to Kompas Gramedia’s extensive media network, including; 150 brands of print, online and broadcast media, 115 retail stores, 18 regional newspapers and seven publishing houses that represent a collective library of over 100K works of IP, with a combined reach of 150 million people, in one of the globe’s booming entertainment markets.

“We are excited to be working alongside global companies with the scale and influence of Kompas Gramedia and CAA. With more than 30 years of combined industry experience, UMA’s mission is to empower local creatives and creators, by providing them with the means to tell their stories at a world class level and with the ongoing support of CAA, share them with the region and the world. This is only the beginning of our collaboration.” said UMA Founder and CEO Michy Gustavia.

United Media Asia’s 2020 production slate includes local-language horror film The Villa which explores the national trauma of Indonesia’s tumultuous colonial past. Overseen by the creative direction of one of Indonesia’s notable cinematic figures, Garin Nugroho (Memories of my Body, Indonesia’s official selection for the 2020 Best International Film, Oscar) and starring Osric Chau (Supernatural), The Villa explores prevalent social issues within current Indonesian society. The second project, The Betrayal is the first installment of an action-revenge trilogy to be shot in Bali and Japan. Both pics are planned for a 2020 theatrical release.

CAA brokered the deal on behalf of United Media Asia.