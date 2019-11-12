‘Undercover Boss’ Producer Studio Lambert Signs Development Deal With ‘The Masked Singer’ Showrunner Izzie Pick Ibarra

Undercover Boss producer Studio Lambert has struck a development deal with The Masked Singer showrunner Izzie Pick Ibarra.

Pick Ibarra will develop and produce new shows with the All3Media-backed production company, which is currently making a U.S. version and international adaptations of its hit British reality series The Circle for Netflix.

This comes after the second season of Fox’s undercover talent contest launched in September.

Brit Pick Ibarra (left) moved to the U.S. to showrun Dancing With The Stars and has worked on series including Ladies of London, Breaking Pointe and Skating with the Stars.

As well as previously being Senior Vice President of Programming & Development for BBC Worldwide and Executive Vice President of Unscripted Entertainment for Ryan Seacrest Productions, she has developed and produced for NBCUniversal and UTV.

Related Story 'The Masked Singer' Returns To Lead Wednesday Ratings

In addition to coming up with new formats, she will help sell Studio Lambert projects into the U.S. The company recently scored a new game show with Craig Ferguson, The Hustler, with ABC.

“Izzie is a huge talent in our industry and her enormous success this year with The Masked Singer confirms she knows how to turn a good idea into a mega hit,” said Studio Lambert CEO, Stephen Lambert. “We’re delighted she has agreed to develop and produce her new ideas with us and to help sell and oversee some of our ideas as well. Jack Burgess, who runs our LA office, Tim Harcourt, our creative director, and I are all hugely looking forward to working with her on making some amazing television.”

Pick Ibarra added, “I have so many ideas I’m passionate about, which is why I’m so excited to have found a brilliant place to grow my ideas into hit shows. I think Jack, Tim and Stephen are at the top of their game and having great success making smart innovative content and I know this will be an exciting partnership.”