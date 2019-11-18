‘Uncut Gems’ Breakout Actress & Gotham Award Nominee Julia Fox Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Julia Fox, star of Josh and Bennie Safie’s Adam Sandler movie Uncut Gems, has inked with WME.

In the A24 film, which comes out on Dec. 13 and goes wide on Christmas Day, Fox makes her feature debut as the crafty, but lovable, Julia, the mistress to Sandler’s high-rolling Howard Ratner, a Manhattan jeweler who lives on the edge between debt, bucks and his own life. Fox recently received a Breakthrough Actor nomination from the Gotham Awards. Uncut Gems is also nominated for the Audience Award and Best Feature and Sandler as Best Actor.

Born in Italy and raised in New York City, Fox is also an accomplished photographer and artist. She presented her first solo photography show Post Traumatic Stress Disorder in 2016, which featured art she shot with her 35mm during her time living in the Louisiana bayou post-Hurricane Katrina. The next year she presented her show R.I.P. Julia Fox, which featured her own paintings.

Fox also wrote and directed Fantasy Girls, a short film about four teenage girls living in Reno, Nevada who risk their lives by attempting to perform in a talent show while there is a kidnapper on the loose. The film is a story of friendship, survival, and the innocence of childhood, taking an impassioned look at the ever-growing epidemic of child sex trafficking not only in Nevada, but across the country.

Fox continues to be repped by Framework Entertainment.