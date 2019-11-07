UK’s BFI Launches Fourth $3.2m Vision Awards With Shift Back To More Experienced Producers

The British Film Institute has launched the fourth edition of the Vision Awards, its financial support program for UK producers.

The initiative will once again award up to $3.2m (£2.5m) in funding over two years, with maximum grants of $64,000 (£50,000) per year available to successful applicants.

The organisation is shifting the focus of the awards to focus on more experienced producers this time out, with applicants needing to have produced between one and three feature films before. However, entries are also being welcomed from producers with television and emerging media backgrounds who have comparable credits.

The previous edition of the Vision Awards, which ran 2016-18, backed more emerging talents, after the first two editions had backed several more established producers.

In tandem, the BFI is also launching a new professional development program that will support up to 12 new and emerging producers who are yet to make their first feature, called BFI NETWORK INSIGHT.

The initiative is seeking talent who have a strong track record of short form work, and will be a nine-month practical program that will look to arm producers with the tools to navigate the full life cycle of getting a feature off the ground. It will culminate in a trip to the European Film Market in Berlin in 2021, supported by the BFI’s International Fund.

The deadline for applications to both programs is January 6, 2020.

This year’s Vision Awardees will also benefit from key elements of the INSIGHT programme, including two international-focused modules.

The previous three editions of the Vision Awards, first launched in 2008, have supported a total of 56 companies/producers to date.

“We are incredibly proud of the many successes of previous Vision Awards producers and the contribution they are making to a more diverse film culture. We’ve consulted widely on where the greatest value of the Vision Awards lies, and we are now launching two distinct, but complimentary programmes to support producers early in their careers. This means training and knowledge to build business skills, alongside the funding to help build their slates of brilliant UK filmmaking talent and projects across a variety of platforms,” said Ben Roberts, BFI Deputy Chief Executive.