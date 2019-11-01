Tyler Perry’s New Atlanta Studio To Host 2019 Miss Universe Competition

Tyler Perry’s new Atlanta studio will be home to the 2019 Miss Universe competition. The three-hour-event, hosted by Steve Harvey for the fifth consecutive year, will air live from Tyler Perry Studios on Sunday, December 8 at 7 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed on Fox. Additionally, the event again will be simulcast live in Spanish exclusively on Telemundo.

“The Miss Universe telecast is distributed to more than 170 countries,” said Paula M. Shugart, president of The Miss Universe Organization. “We have always been proud to give a global platform to diverse, ambitious and strong young women – our leaders of tomorrow.”

Women representing more than 90 countries will compete in multiple categories, including personal statement, swimsuit, evening gown and interview, culminating with the reigning Miss Universe, Catriona Gray from the Philippines, crowning her successor.

Perry opened his 330-acre 12-stage facility on the former Fort McPherson Army Base earlier this month. The writer, producer, director and actor recently premiered his two newest series Sistas and The Oval on BET, the first projects stemming from his mega film and TV deal with Viacom he inked back in 2017. Perry writes, directs and executive produces both series, with Tyler Perry Studios’ Michelle Sneed serving as EP on both.