Tyler Perry Announces Next Project, Star-Studded Netflix Film ‘A Fall From Grace’

Tyler Perry is teaming up with Netflix for a new thriller about a woman whose world is shattered by secrets.

The writer-director-producer announced Friday on Twitter, his upcoming film A Fall from Grace will begin streaming on the platform on Jan. 17.

“My next movie guys!!! This is an amazing thriller!!!” Perry captioned a poster for the film. The cast includes Crystal Fox, Phylicia Rashad, Bresha Webb, Cicely Tyson and Perry.

Netflix’s Strong Black Lead account also shared the news in a tweet saying the drama will be “centered around a divorced woman who feels restored by a new romance, secrets soon start to erode her short-lived joy.” The streamer teased more cast members will be announced and tagged Supergirl, Nobody’s Fool and The Game actor Mehcad Brooks in its tweet.

Fox has a role on Perry’s OWN series The Haves and the Have Nots. Tyson also has a long history with the filmmaker, having previously appeared in his 2005 movie Diary of a Mad Black Woman and in Madea’s Family Reunion in 2006.

Perry has a full plate. As previously reported, he’s teaming up with Nickelodeon for a new kids and family live-action series starring 10-year-old rapper Young Dylan. The series is part of the mogul’s mega-deal with Viacom, in which he’s producing original series for BET Networks and other Viacom networks, with exclusive licensing rights on this programming.

Additionally, Tyler Perry Studios has a joint venture with BET Networks on the new streaming video on demand service BET+. Two new offerings from Perry, The Oval and Sistas are currently streaming on the service.