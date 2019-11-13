Turkey’s Kanal D Orders Local Adaptation Of Fox Medical Drama ‘House’

Dr Gregory House is making a local visit to Turkey after broadcaster Kanal D ordered an adaptation of the Fox medical drama.

Kanal D has commissioned a Turkish version from Red Arrow-backed Karga Seven Pictures Turkey, sister company to the Booze Traveller and Hunting Hitler producer.

Known locally as Hekimoğlu, the series will star Turkish actor Timuçin Esen in the lead role of Ateş Hekimoğlu, which was originally played by Hugh Laurie. The cast also includes Okan Yalabık, Ebru Özkan, Kaan Yıldırım, Damla Colbay and Aytaç Şaşmaz.

The series is written by Banu Kiremitçi Bozkurt and directed by Hülya Gezer, with Karga Seven’s Ömer Özgüner and Ümmü Burhan serving as executive producers.

Karga Seven Pictures Turkey secured the rights to House M.D. from NBCUniversal International Formats. Universal Television produced the original series of House M.D. for Fox, which ran for eight seasons. The format has also been adapted in Russia.

Ömer Özgüner, CEO of Karga Seven Pictures Turkey, said, “We have wanted to produce a local version of House M.D. for many years, and are delighted that Turkey will finally get its own Dr Gregory House, and that his home will be Kanal D.”

James Baker, President & Co-CEO of Red Arrow Studios, added, “Karga Seven Pictures in Turkey has become a key part of our growth strategy outside of the U.S. and UK, and we are excited about their impressive slate of new shows for this year and beyond, including this new adaption of House M.D. We look forward to continued success together.”