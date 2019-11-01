TruTV Orders ‘Hot Ones: The Game Show’ Based On Web Talk Series In Deal With Complex Networks

TruTV has given a 20-episode series order to Hot Ones: The Game Show, based on Complex Networks’ hugely popular web talk series, with Sean Evans as host. Additionally, the network has licensed episodes of the original digital series, created and produced by Complex Networks’ First We Feast. The series, featuring A-list celebrities became a phenomenon with more than a billion views over its 10 seasons. Hot Ones: The Game Show, produced by DIGA Studios, goes into production later this fall with a premiere date planned for early next year.

Hot Ones: The Game Show will air on truTV as part of a Hot Ones hour each week, with one episode of the game show followed by one episode of the original First We Feast digital talk show, also hosted by Evans.

In each half-hour episode of Hot Ones: The Game Show, two teams of two face three rounds, banking as much cash as they can to compete for the grand prize. Contestants will be quizzed on pop-culture trivia while chowing down on wings slathered in increasingly spicy sauces as their mental and visual skills are tested and they become completely disoriented.

The team with the most cash at the end of all three rounds moves on to the finale, The Ring of Fire. Five flaming rings stand between the teammates and the cash, and they must work together to solve a password game, with each successful clue extinguishing another ring of flames as they get closer and closer to the money—and the antidote for their burning mouths. If the teammates fight through the pain and guess five correct passwords in 90 seconds, they’ll win $25,000 in cash and claim their places as Hot Ones legends!

“Fans around the world have tried creating their own versions of the Hot Ones challenge for years, but there’s nothing better than the real thing,” said Brett Weitz, general manager TBS, TNT, and truTV. “We’re going to up the stakes, and take this show to a whole new level of heat.”

“Our Hot Ones interview show is all about deconstructing celebrities and making them seem like normal people,” said Sean Evans, Host of Hot Ones and Hot Ones: The Game Show. “With Hot Ones: The Game Show, we’re excited to flip the script and give everyday people the chance to achieve hot sauce glory.”

“With Hot Ones, we were able to redefine the celebrity interview with the addition of violently hot chicken wings,” said Chris Schonberger, General Manager of First We Feast. “Now, we’re excited to team up with the pros at truTV and DIGA to create a great game show format, supercharged with the spice and offbeat sensibility of the original series.”

Hot Ones: The Game Show is produced by DIGA Studios. Scott St. John is the showrunner and executive producer, with DIGA’s Tony DiSanto, Tommy Coriale and Nick Rigg executive producing as well. Michael Bloom also serves as executive producer for Bongo Productions while Chris Schonberger and Justin Killion serve as executive producers for Complex Networks.