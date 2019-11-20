Impeachment Hearings: Gordon Sondland Links Quid Pro Quo To Rudy Giuliani And Donald Trump

The House impeachment inquiry continued on Wednesday with a star witness — Gordon Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union who, in his opening statement, largely fulfilled the media buildup: He turned on Donald Trump, in that he confirmed that there was indeed a “quid pro quo.”

“I know that members of this committee frequently framed these complicated issues in the form of a simple question: Was there a quid pro quo?’ As I testified previously, with regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting, the answer is yes,” Sondland told the committee.

He put a particular focus on Rudy Giuliani, describing his discomfort at having to work with him, but that they had to follow the president’s orders. He said that it was Giuliani who wanted Ukraine to make a public statement of investigating the 2016 election and the Ukrainian gas company Burisma. Hunter Biden was on the board of Burisma when his father, Joe Biden, was vice president.

“We all understood that if we refused to work with Mr. Giuliani, we would lose an important opportunity to cement relations between the United States and Ukraine. So we followed the president’s orders.”

He said that he was “adamantly opposed to any suspension of aid” to Ukraine, and that he “later came to believe that the resumption of security aid would not occur until there was a public statement from Ukraine committing to the investigations of the 2016 election and Burisma, as Mr. Giuliani had demanded.”

He tied Giuliani’s requests to the president. “We all understood that these pre-requisites for the White House call and White House meeting reflected President Trump’s desires and requirements,” he said.

Some, like attorney George Conway, called his testimony a “John Dean” moment — the one that so many news commentators have been saying this impeachment hearing lacks. But Trump’s defenders are likely to spend much of the day trying to poke holes in Sondland’s testimony. The Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee have been solidly loyal to the president in their public pronouncements, blasting the hearings as a circus, even minimizing their impact with a Trump-esque claim of low ratings. Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) said that the inquiry was the work of “partisan extremists,” and said that it was an “absurdity” that the president engaged in an impeachable offense. As Sondland took his seat at the crescent-shaped witness table, dozens of photographers and reporters surrounded him, as he drank a glass of water and chatted a bit with his lawyer and the sound of cameras clicking overpowering the room for several minutes. In contrast to the witnesses so far, Sondland is a political appointee, i.e. an ambassador who came from the ranks of Trump’s large donors, not the foreign service. His access to Trump at key moments made him this week’s star witness, as he talked directly to Trump at key moments in the Ukraine timeline. News networks built up the testimony as one of the inquiry’s most important moments, if not the most important. On Fox News, commentator Ken Starr said that Sondland’s testimony had the potential to be a “game changer.”

One quote stood out in Sondland testimony, as when he said that administration officials and diplomats were aware of what was going on.

“Everyone was in the loop. It was no secret,” Sondland said.