Streamer True Royalty Launches On Sling TV, Debuts News Show ‘The Royal Beat’

True Royalty TV, the streaming service dedicated to royalty around the world, has launched on Sling TV and debuted its first news and commentary show, The Royal Beat.

Sling TV customers can add True Royalty to their lineup for $6 a month and will get access to a library of shows about the British and international royal families, including originals like Meghan For President?.

Alongside the Sling TV announcement, True Royalty TV unveiled its first news show, The Royal Beat, hosted by royal expert and Harper’s Bazaar editor-at-large, Omid Scobie.

The format is available every two weeks, and rounds up the latest news on the Queen, Meghan Markle and other prominent members of the British royal family. It is produced by Spun Gold, the British indie that co-owns True Royalty.

“Launching on Sling TV brings us closer to our goal of being everywhere royal fans are and want to watch,” said Gregor Angus, CEO and co-founder of True Royalty.

Deadline reported last month that True Royalty has spoken to high-profile industry players as it bids to raise $12M to expand its library content. Disney, Viacom and ITV are among those to have held exploratory talks as part of its fundraising efforts.

The company forecasts that it will have up to 30,000 paying subscribers by the end of the year, with ambition to grow this to as many as 500,000 by 2020. As well as Sling, True Royalty is available on Roku, Comcast’s Xfinity X1, Apple TV, Android, and iOS.