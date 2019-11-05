Trevor Noah Shreds Trump’s Claims Of “Impenetrable” Border Wall After Smuggling Reports

Trevor Noah is tearing down President Trump’s claims that newly built sections of the wall at the U.S.-Mexico border are virtually impossible to breach.

Monday night on The Daily Show, the Comedy Central star mocked Trump following news reports that smugglers have already found ways to easily cut through the wall.

“On Friday at a rally in Mississippi, the president was boasting, once again, about just how impenetrable his border wall is,” Noah said.

Trump is bragging about his impenetrable border wall… while smugglers are cutting right through it. pic.twitter.com/pY6gpR0z8E — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 5, 2019

After playing a clip of Trump telling supporters just about nothing could get through the wall, Noah tossed to a TV news report saying Mexican smuggling gangs are doing just that, by using a cordless tool you can buy at a hardware store for $100, to saw through sections of the wall.

“Yep, that’s right. Just after Trump bragged about his super-wall, we learned that smugglers have been cutting through the wall with basic tools you can buy at any hardware store,” Noah said to laughter. “I honestly wouldn’t be shocked if the guys at Home Depot showed the smugglers how to do it. Because those guys would help you with any project — they don’t judge.”

The comedian then tossed to a clip of Trump admitting “you can cut through anything” after being asked about the smuggling reports.

“In the span of a few hours, Trump’s wall went from being Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to literally any other guy named Dwayne,” Noah joked. “And also, if Trump is saying he built it on purpose to be something that’s easy to open and then close, it isn’t a wall. My man, you built a door!”