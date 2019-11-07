Streamer Topic Picks Up 10 Fremantle Shows, Including ‘The Miracle’ From ‘Young Pope’ Producer Wildside

Topic, the soon-to-launch streaming service from First Look Media, has acquired 10 international titles from Fremantle, including The Miracle made by The Young Pope producer Wildside.

Wildside, an Italian outfit owned by Fremantle, produced The Miracle (Il Miracolo) for Sky Italia and it aired in the UK on Sky Atlantic. Written by Italian novelist Niccolò Ammaniti, the eight-part series tells a story about the discovery of a Virgin Mary statue weeping tears of blood during a police raid.

The Miracle will be available once Topic launches in North America on November 21. It will be joined by Sunshine Kings, an Australian drama about a South Sudanese-Australian basketball player who is on the cusp of being picked up by US scouts when he is embroiled in a police investigation. Sunshine Kings was produced by Easy Tiger, in association with Carver Films. It broadcast on SBS in Australia.

The other eight titles will launch on Topic in 2020. They include Miriam’s Big American Adventure, a Wild Pictures series featuring Harry Potter actress Miriam Margolyes, and BBC One dramas Capital and Exile from Kudos, and AbbottVision and Red Production Company respectively. Other titles are documentary Lane 0, factual drama Against The Law, travelogue Monkman & Seagull’s Genius Guide to Britain, 1975 TV movie The Naked Civil Servant, and true-crime series Badlands, Texas.

“Fremantle’s titles are a perfect fit with our platform, as we curate entertaining stories that reflect larger societal issues, driving conversation and change,” said Topic GM Ryan Chanatry.