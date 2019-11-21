Tomiko Iwata Named EVP Head Of Creative Services At Fox Entertainment

Tomiko Iwata has been promoted to EVP, Head of Creative Services, Fox Entertainment, effective immediately. The announcement was made by Charlie Collier, CEO, Fox Entertainment.

Based in Los Angeles and reporting directly to Collier, Iwata is responsible for overseeing creative services for all of Fox, including experiential marketing across Fox’s divisions. Iwata and her team build experiences for the company’s highest-profile events and series, including brands and experiences ranging from special events to corporate hospitality, including Super Bowl LIV, FIFA Women’s World Cup, the Broadcast Upfronts, The Masked Singer, 9-1-1 and The Simpsons.

Related Story Fox Entertainment Sets Lisa Simpson To Oversee Talent Relations As SVP

In her expanded role, Iwata assumes these responsibilities across Fox Corporation’s entire company. Also, in addition to her Los Angeles-based staff, she now oversees a team in New York.

“From Program Development meetings to the Super Bowl, Upfronts to the U.S. Open, Tomiko and her team don’t just host events, they platform branded experiences that are second to none,” said Collier. “As Tomiko and her team have taken on more responsibility and extended the creative services reach well beyond entertainment, it is only natural that Tomiko’s efforts are recognized. I’m thrilled to work with Tomiko in her new role and look forward to seeing the way she and the team extend the brand through first-rate experiences and events.”

Since 2011, Iwata served as SVP, Special Events. Creative Services Group for Fox. In that role, she spearheaded production design on a broad range of events, including red carpet premieres, show launches, FYC screenings, Tastemakers, Golden Globe and Emmy VIP parties; executive-produced live events, such as Broadcast Upfronts, TCAs and FOX Arts + Innovation Summit; executed experiential marketing stunts at Super Bowl LI, SXSW and Essence Festival, as well as multi-city activations and single destination executions.

The team also curates and packages custom premiums and specialty merchandise, which are sent to media outlets, affiliates and online influencers. Their press and marketing kits promote the network’s primetime entertainment lineup, as well as various Fox Sports events.

Iwata is a longtime member of Fox’s Creative Services staff, having originally joined the company as Manager, Special Events in 1998. Following her promotion to VP, Special Events, Creative Services Group, in 2004, Iwata helped oversee the restructuring and expansion of the Creative Services department.