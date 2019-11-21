Tomas Davison Dies: MGM Studios Executive Was 43

MGM Studios executive Tomas Davison died Saturday in Miami, just over a year after taking the position of Senior Vice President, International Television Distribution Latin America and U.S. Hispanic. He was 43.

A cause of death is pending.

Davison “made a great impact during his short time at the studio,” MGM said in announcing his death. Among the accomplishments noted, Davison, a native Argentinian, opened the studios’ Miami office and expanded sales into Latin America, making lucrative deals with distributors for many of the studios’ hit television series and films.

Davison joined MGM from Warner Bros. Intl. TV Distribution, where he was Vice President, Sales for Latin America & Caribbean, managing sales of Warner Bros. television series, theatrical motion pictures, animated product and movies across all platforms.

Born in Buenos Aires, Davison attended the University of Buenos Aires, and moved to the United States in 1998, making his home in Miami.

Chris Ottinger, President MGM Worldwide Television Distribution said in a statement, “Tomas was a wonderful man who was greatly respected by his colleagues and incredibly committed to his career. He prided himself on building and maintaining great relationships with people and took the time to make sure that those who worked with him were constantly learning and growing. This is a great loss to the MGM Family as Tomas was not only a colleague, but a friend. We will all miss him dearly.”

Davison’s family said, “Everywhere he went, Tomas made friends. His passion for work and zest for life were contagious; and his love for his family was never-ending. It is with a very heavy heart that we must say goodbye to our dear, sweet Tomas. May you rest in peace.”

Davison is survived by his mother Mimi Prol and father Miguel Davison, sisters Dolores Davison and Mariana Davison; stepfather Leonardo Oleskow, stepmother Patricia Davison, as well as brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. Services will be held in Miami on Saturday, November 23, and his colleagues will honor him at a ceremony tonight at 6pm during MIPCancun on the beach behind the Moon Palace Resort.

Donations in his memory can be made to The Rotary Foundation’s Polio Fund.