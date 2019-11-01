Tiya Sircar Joins ‘The Fugitive’ At Quibi

EXCLUSIVE: Good Sam star Tiya Sircar is set as a lead alongside Kiefer Sutherland and Boyd Holbrook in Quibi’s The Fugitive, a new take on the 1993 Harrison Ford film which was based on the 1960s TV series of the same name, from Scorpion creator Nick Santora, Thunder Road Films, 3 Arts Entertainment and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Santora, The Fugitive centers on blue collar worker Mike Russo, who just wants to make sure his wife, Allison, and 10-year-old daughter, Pearl, are safe, when a bomb rips through the Los Angeles subway train he’s riding on. But the faulty evidence on the ground and “tweet-now, confirm-later” journalism paint a nightmarish picture: it looks to all the world that Mike was responsible for the heinous act. Wrongfully—and very publicly—accused, Mike must prove his innocence by uncovering the real perpetrator, before the legendary cop heading the investigation can apprehend him. With the city in a state of panic and misinformation traveling at the speed of social media, Mike’s life and family hang in the balance as he becomes… The Fugitive.

Sircar will play Pitti, an ambitious reporter, who will do and say anything to be the first on a story.

Santora executive produces with Thunder Road Films’ Basil Iwanyk, 3 Arts Entertainment’s Tom Lassally, and Albert Torres. The Fugitive is produced by Thunder Road Films with 3 Arts Entertainment. Warner Bros. TV is the studio.

Sircar was recently seen as the lead of the Netflix film Good Sam. She also recurs on NBC’s hit comedy The Good Place. Sircar was a regular on ABC’s Alex, Inc, and had guest roles on such series as Master of None and The Mindy Project. She is repped by Gersh, Link Entertainment and Stone Genow.