‘Titans’: DC Universe Flagship Series Will Return For Season 3 On Streaming Site

The live-action superhero drama Titans will return for Season 3 on DC Universe, the subscription streaming service that launched in September 2018. The edgy, mature-themed Titans was the first DC Universe Original Series and its Season 2 is now underway with new episodes available every Friday.

The current season of Titans introduced Esai Morales as the title team’s archenemy, Deathstroke, notorious as the most dangerous assassin in the DC Universe and a fan-favorite since his introduction in the pages of The New Teen Titans in 1980. The cast includes Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven, Ryan Potter as Beast Boy, Conor Leslie as Wonder Girl, Iain Glenn as Bruce Wayne.

The renewal of the show comes at an uncertain time for the DC Universe initiative, which was underway before the announcement of HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s forthcoming streaming service. DC Universe’s best-reviewed original series, the surreal and subversive series The Doom Patrol, has been renewed for Season 2 but under a deal that co-opts the brand for HBO Max usage. It’s not clear if the machinations leading up to the HBO Max launch played a part in the abrupt cancellation of the James Wan-produced Swamp Thing series, which was barely underway when the plug got pulled.

Titans is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.

The DC Universe subscription streaming site is tailored to deep-dive fans of DC Comics characters across different media The $7.99 per month subscription secures access to original programs (including the upcoming Harley Quinn animated series), vintage superhero television shows and feature films, as well as a digital archive of DC Comics published adventures that boasts 20,000-plus issues from the company’s eight decades of masked-man mythology.