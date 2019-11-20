Timothée Chalamet Sets London Stage Debut In Amy Herzog’s Pulitzer-Nominated ‘4000 Miles’

Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name) will make his West End debut at the Old Vic next spring in Amy Herzog’s Pulitzer-nominated 4000 Miles.

Eileen Atkins will co-star in the play directed by Old Vic artistic director Matthew Warchus (currently repped on Broadway with A Christmas Carol). Performances begin April 6, 2020, with the limited run ending May 23.

Herzog’s play ran Off Broadway in both 2011 and 2012, and was a finalist for the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

As the Old Vic describes the play: At the beginning of the summer 21-year-old Leo set out from the West Coast cycling across America with his best friend. After weeks of radio silence, no one is more surprised than his 91-year-old grandmother, Vera, when Leo turns up on her Manhattan doorstep in the middle of the night. His life just starting, hers nearly ended, in a faded Greenwich Village apartment their griefs collide.