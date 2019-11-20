Click to Skip Ad
Timothée Chalamet Sets London Stage Debut In Amy Herzog’s Pulitzer-Nominated ‘4000 Miles’

Timothee Chalamet
Gabriel Goldberg

Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name) will make his West End debut at the Old Vic next spring in Amy Herzog’s Pulitzer-nominated 4000 Miles.

Eileen Atkins will co-star in the play directed by Old Vic artistic director Matthew Warchus (currently repped on Broadway with A Christmas Carol). Performances begin April 6, 2020, with the limited run ending May 23.

Herzog’s play ran Off Broadway in both 2011 and 2012, and was a finalist for the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

As the Old Vic describes the play: At the beginning of the summer 21-year-old Leo set out from the West Coast cycling across America with his best friend. After weeks of radio silence, no one is more surprised than his 91-year-old grandmother, Vera, when Leo turns up on her Manhattan doorstep in the middle of the night. His life just starting, hers nearly ended, in a faded Greenwich Village apartment their griefs collide.

