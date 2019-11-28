Click to Skip Ad
‘The View’: Tim Allen Speaks Out Against “Thought Police,” Finds Surprising Agreement With Joy Behar

LAST MAN STANDING
Michael Becker/Fox

Tim Allen claims the “thought police” are ruining comedy, and even got The View’s Joy Behar to agree.

The star of Fox’s Last Man Standing and stand-up comedian spoke to the panel of The View and complained that he has to explain himself.

“What I got to do sometimes is explain — which I hate — in big arenas, that this is a thought police thing, and I do not like it. But when I use these words, this is my intent behind those words,” he said.

Behar, a former comedian, chimed in, saying that the “PC culture” is making comedy “really hard.”

Allen called the situation “really alarming” for comics. He is just the latest comic to speak out against the social justice warrior penchant to attack views that don’t jibe with their own. Similar complaints have been registered by Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and others.

Watch his interview clip below.

