TIFF Cinemateque Unveils Best Of Decade Movie List Including ‘Moonlight’, ‘The Master’ & ‘Ida’

The Toronto Film Festival today unveiled The Best Of The Decade: An Alternative View, a top ten movie list from the last decade. TIFF asked film curators, historians, and archivists from Canada and around the world to choose the best films of the 2010s — any length, genre, or format. Judging by the list, it’s fair to say that superhero movies weren’t front of mind.

Coming out on top of the arthouse list was…Lucrecia Martel’s 2017 festival favourite Zama, the dreamlike tale about a Spanish officer in Seventeenth century Asunción, Paraguay, awaiting his transfer to Buenos Aires. Plenty of great movies make the cut. Check it out below.

“Many of the films in the poll’s top 10 address the perilous era we have just lived through, with such prescient works as Film Socialisme, Neighboring Sounds, and Sieranevada predicting various types of ecological, political, and social calamity,” said TIFF Senior Programmer James Quandt. “The film of the decade, Lucrecia Martel’s astonishing Zama, transforms an existential novel into a fiercely political work that comments on both its racist, colonialist period setting and our own dire times.”

Related Story New Hollywood Podcast: 'The Obituary of Tunde Johnson' Filmmakers and Star Talk The Importance Of Nuanced Black LGBTQ Narratives - Toronto

This is TIFF’s third Best Of Decade poll. Previous winners were Victor Erice’s The Quince Tree Sun (Dream of Light) and Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Syndromes And A Century.

The Best of the Decade: An Alternative View comprises: